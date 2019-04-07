Big blow for Arsenal: key star ruled out of Watford and Crystal Palace clashes due to incident vs Everton

Arsenal have been dealt a big blow ahead of crucial clashes against Watford and Crystal Palace, as defender Sokratis will be made to sit out the matches due to suspension.

The Gunners are currently taking on Everton at Goodison Park at the time of writing, with the north London side 1-0 down thanks to a goal from Phil Jagielka.

That wasn’t the only bad thing for the Gunners during the match though, as during the first half, key defender Sokratis picked up a booking for taking down Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

This saw the Greek international pick up a yellow card, his 10th of the season, a total that means he will now be made to sit out his side’s next two Premier League clashes according to the Evening Standard.

Sokratis has been Unai Emery’s side’s best defender so far this year, and his absence for their matches against Watford and Palace will not come as good news for the Gunners as they look to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Should Arsenal end up losing to Everton, the north London side will still remain fourth the table, ahead of Chelsea in fifth on goal difference, and two points ahead of United in sixth.

Emery’s men will need to beat both Watford and Palace in order to massively boost their chances of securing a top four finish, a task that’s just been made a little harder following this news regarding Sokratis.