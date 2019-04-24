Menu

“Awful by Ole” – Manchester United boss Solskjaer told to make this HT change by many frustrated fans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being urged by many fans on Twitter to bring on Anthony Martial for the second half of tonight’s clash with Manchester City.

The Red Devils boss named a slightly odd formation for this game, switching to a back three and seemingly using Jesse Lingard in a free role alongside Marcus Rashford in attack.

While United have been better against City than they were in their shambolic defeat against Everton at the weekend, fans are demanding more as the two teams go into the break level at 0-0.

A number of supporters seem to agree that Martial should be brought on to give MUFC more in attack, with the France international’s pace and goal threat from out wide making him an ideal outlet.

It’s not been the most consistent season from Martial, but he remains something of a fan favourite at Old Trafford and is the kind of player with the ability to decide big games when he’s in the mood.

Could we see him in the second period? These fans frustrated with Solskjaer’s tactics so far certainly hope so…

