“Awful by Ole” – Manchester United boss Solskjaer told to make this HT change by many frustrated fans

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is being urged by many fans on Twitter to bring on Anthony Martial for the second half of tonight’s clash with Manchester City.

The Red Devils boss named a slightly odd formation for this game, switching to a back three and seemingly using Jesse Lingard in a free role alongside Marcus Rashford in attack.

While United have been better against City than they were in their shambolic defeat against Everton at the weekend, fans are demanding more as the two teams go into the break level at 0-0.

A number of supporters seem to agree that Martial should be brought on to give MUFC more in attack, with the France international’s pace and goal threat from out wide making him an ideal outlet.

It’s not been the most consistent season from Martial, but he remains something of a fan favourite at Old Trafford and is the kind of player with the ability to decide big games when he’s in the mood.

Could we see him in the second period? These fans frustrated with Solskjaer’s tactics so far certainly hope so…

Martial on for Rashford and we win this. You need players with brain cells if you're gonna hope to score a counter attacking goal and Rashford is anything but that. — Pogbesque (@PogbesqueV10) April 24, 2019

Ole needs to bring Martial for Lingard on second half ASAP — Roddo 5?????? (@will_rodrigues8) April 24, 2019

Need to bring Martial on later in the game. Use his pace in behind — HITMANHARJ (@hitmanharj) April 24, 2019

Rashford is pissing me of get martial on that bit of quality we need or Alexis I BEG through the middle city are here for the taken ??#mufc — JOHNJOSEPH McCORMACK??? (@JJ_McC_BOSS1987) April 24, 2019

Disgusting that Ole is biased towards the local lads and the old boys in a derby. They're shit, and shouldn't be starting. Why is it that all the foreign players get dropped like Martial, Lukaku and Dalot… — J (@SimplyLindelof) April 24, 2019

This is awful by Ole, 0 counter attacking threat. We need Martial even Lukaku on anything cos you can’t have one man on his own — Marcus (@MarcusSantiFlo) April 24, 2019

We need Martial and Lukaku in this game Rashford will not do anything against kompany — Cess (@Softest_) April 24, 2019

If only Martial could be Martial tonight, we may need him — Son of Adam ? (@s_mofficial) April 24, 2019

We play better with a back 3, just need Martial to come on and play as a striker https://t.co/wHNH4QvoFs — Yusuf (@XtremezDon) April 24, 2019

Seriously need Martial to come on — Jamie (@Jamie_lynch_) April 24, 2019