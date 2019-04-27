Manchester United transfer news: Euro giants slap €100m+ price tag on head of Red Devils target

Real Madrid are reportedly after a total of at least €100M if they are to let Manchester United transfer target Raphael Varane leave the club in the summer.

Varane has been a key member of Real’s squad over the years, with the player’s performances for Los Blancos highlighting the fact that he is one of the club’s, and world’s, best players.

Thus, it’s no surprise to hear that Man United are after him as per CalcioMercato, with the Italian news outlet also stating that the Spanish giants are after at least €100M if they are to sell the player.

Varane is one of the best defenders on the planet, a factor that means we wouldn’t put it past United forking out for the French international, especially when you consider the current state of their defence.

United’s defence hasn’t been this weak in years, and it’s going to take something special this summer to turn their fortunes at the back around.

Players like Chris Smalling and Phil Jones clearly aren’t good enough for a team who are aiming to be competing for the Premier League title.

Signing Varane would see United acquire one of the best defenders in football, something that would greatly improve the overall quality of their backline.

Will United be brave enough to meet Real’s asking price in the summer? Only time will tell…