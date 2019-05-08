Manchester United set to miss out on huge £100m transfer after failing to qualify for Champions League

Manchester United’s chances of signing Borrusia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer took a major hit when they failed to finish in the top four.

The Red Devils drew 1-1 away at Huddersfield in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, ending their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are sixth in the table with one game left to play and four points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, after embarking on a disastrous recent run across all competitions.

United have only won two of their last 11 matches, allowing their standards to slip once again after an initial boost when Solskjaer was appointed on an interim basis in December.

According to the Daily Mail, the Old Trafford outfit are now set to miss out on the £100m transfer of Dortmund’s Sancho, who has been heavily linked with the club throughout the 2018-19 campaign.

The 19-year-old had been identified as United’s primary summer target and a club-record offer has been mooted, but without the allure of Champions League football, he is likely to turn down a switch.

Sancho has blossomed on the biggest stage with Dortmund over the last 11 months, emerging as one of the finest young prospects in European football and plenty of top clubs are keeping a close eye on his progress.

The England attacker left Manchester City for Westfalenstadion two years ago in search of regular football and his decision to leave the Premier League has proven to be a masterstroke.

The Mail reports his return to English shores is doubtful, especially since Dortmund are arguably a bigger force than United at the moment, having already secured their place in Europe’s elite competition for another year.

Solskjaer may find attracting the most talented players on the continent a difficult task when the market reopens, with a rebuilding job required at Old Trafford which may end up taking years to complete.

Completing a huge deal for Sancho may not be feasible for United right now, but this story could still have a few more twists before the start of next season, with transfer speculation set to intensify in the coming weeks.