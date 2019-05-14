How Arsenal and Manchester United could both still make it into Champions League next season

Arsenal and Manchester United could both in theory make it into the Champions League next season if Manchester City are given a ban from the competition.

As reported by the New York Times yesterday, City have been investigated over possible breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations, with the team investigating them expected to call for the club to be given a one-year ban from Europe’s biggest club competition.

And according to the Daily Mirror, if the Premier League champions do miss out, that would mean an extra place for an English side.

The Gunners finished in 5th place this season so would be the next in line to qualify, but they can also get in by beating Chelsea in the Europa League final later this month.

Were City to be banned, and Arsenal win the Europa League, that would mean 6th-placed Manchester United would be the next side to be bumped up from the Europa League to the Champions League.

This would be pretty remarkable, and of course it could well be jumping the gun in a big way.

It remains to be seen what City’s punishment will be, while Arsenal could also be seen as slight underdogs in their Europa League final clash with Chelsea anyway.

Still, one can only imagine how satisfying it would be for Man Utd fans if they somehow found themselves back at Europe’s top table at the expense of their neighbours and rivals City.