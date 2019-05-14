Eden Hazard has his say on Chelsea’s future under Maurizio Sarri ahead of likely transfer exit

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has had his say on how the Blues are doing under manager Maurizio Sarri as he likely prepares to leave the club this summer.

Speculation has been going on for some time now that Hazard would be leaving Stamford Bridge for a transfer to Real Madrid, and L’Equipe report the deal could be officially announced after the Europa League final on May 29th.

It remains to be seen if the Belgium international’s future can actually be sorted that quickly, but Chelsea are not in the best negotiating position due to their star player being out of contract in a year’s time.

Hazard has just had one of his finest individual seasons for CFC, with the 28-year-old looking pretty well suited to the style of football deployed by manager Sarri.

While the Italian tactician has not won everyone over, Hazard seems to think the west Londoners are on the right track with him in charge.

‘I think if they can keep the same philosophy as this season, keep playing football like we tried to do it this season, but in a better way – that’s it,’ Hazard is quoted by the Daily Mirror.

‘When you look at the season they are far better than us, Manchester City and Liverpool . If we want to compete with them next season, we need to do it better. It’s that simple. We need to win games in football. If you don’t, you’re in trouble.

‘Yes, it is one of my best [seasons] in terms of goals contribution, of course. But at the end of the season, you want to win trophies, so we can go to Baku and win a trophy. If we do that and finish in the top four, it’s still a great season.

‘Now it’s like six-and-a-half [out of 10]. If we win in Baku it is going to be maybe seven-and-a-half.

‘We are the best team in London, I have no doubt about that. The league is so competitive.

‘To be in the top four in the Premier League is very hard. We have achieved this, we worked all together during the season. We did a great job.

‘We lost some games, of course. Could it have been better? Of course, but at the end the target is to be in the top four and we are.’