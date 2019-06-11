Agreement reached: Liverpool ace close to completing loan transfer, could link up with new club by Monday

Liverpool are reportedly close to sending young winger Sheyi Ojo out on loan to Rangers, with an agreement reached over a temporary deal.

The 21-year-old has been out on loan a lot in his Liverpool career, having also spent time with Wigan, Wolves, Fulham and Stade de Reims.

And now, according to Bruce Archer of the Daily Express, Ojo is closing in on a loan to link up with Reds legend Steven Gerrard in Scotland.

Liverpool have agreed to send Sheyi Ojo to Rangers on loan. Expected to join the squad on Monday for pre season #RangersFC — Bruce Archer (@Bruce_Archer89) June 10, 2019

Archer claims Ojo could complete his move in time to be in the Rangers squad for pre-season by Monday, and fans will be hoping Gerrard can work his magic on this promising talent.

So far, it looks as though the England Under-21 international might not fulfil his huge potential, and it would take a big improvement for him to be in the running for a place in Liverpool’s first-team squad.

Gerrard, however, can surely give him more playing time and also pass on plenty of wisdom about having the right mentality to be a success at the highest level as he was during his playing days with LFC.