‘He wants to..’ – Reporter reveals Mo Salah decision on Liverpool future

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah wants to stay at the club instead of leaving the club this summer for a new adventure.

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, who was speaking to GiveMeSport, the Egyptian has no intention of leaving the club.

The Reds are preparing for life without legendary manager Jurgen Klopp as he decides to leave the Anfield job.

He will be replaced by Feyenoord manager Arne Slot who will lead the transition period at the club.

Rumours have circulated about the future of some Liverpool players including Salah, Darwin Nunez and Virgil Van Dijk.

However, the Egyptian attacker has no intention to leave the club as mentioned in a report by The Athletic.

The club expects him to stay at Anfield and honour his contract instead of agitating for a move away from the Merseyside club.

The Reds legend is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the club which fueled the rumours of a move away from the Premier League club.

Sky Sports reporter Sheth has revealed that the player wants to stay at Anfield and he is in the plans of the incoming boss.

Sheth told GiveMeSport:

“If you look at it in black and white, Mohamed Salah is under contract at Liverpool. As far as that goes, he will be a Liverpool player next season.

“The noises we’re getting out of Liverpool are that they expect him to be at Anfield next season. Some of the noises emanating from the Mohamed Salah side would be that he wants to stay at Liverpool.

“If all of that comes to fruition, he will remain at the club. At the end of the day, it is Mohamed Salah’s decision because he is under contract at Liverpool, so he will decide whether he will stay or not.

“If Liverpool say it is the right time to sell him, Mohamed Salah does not have to go.”

The prolific attacker wants to play for the Reds and his numbers show that he is still the most creative and impressive Liverpool attacker.

Salah has scored 25 goals this season, in a season that is not his best and in which he has struggled for form.

After returning from the AFCON, the Egyptian international has failed to find his best form for the club.

Salah is still the main man at Liverpool

With 15 and 18 goals, respectively, Cody Gakpo and Nunez have had unimpressive seasons for the Premier League club.

Despite missing a significant amount of time due to injury, Diogo Jota has scored 15 goals in 32 games.

Luis Diaz is the next player, having scored 13 goals. Salah is still the Reds’ most frequent goal scorer.