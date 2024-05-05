Video: Mo Salah with a lovely header to give Liverpool the lead against Tottenham

Liverpool has taken a well-deserved lead against Tottenham, with Mo Salah finding the back of the net.

The Egyptian forward returned to the starting XI after being benched by the manager in the previous match against West Ham due to a series of underwhelming performances.

Despite a recent heated touchline altercation between Salah and manager Jurgen Klopp, the German coach entrusted him with a starting role against Spurs, and Salah has risen to the occasion.

Salah has appeared much sharper and has now reclaimed his scoring touch to give Liverpool the advantage.

It was a brilliant move started by Salah, who continued his run inside the box. Cody Gakpo does brilliantly from the left to cut inside before chipping in a delightful ball towards the far post.

Salah timed his run perfectly and met the ball with his head, guiding it past Vicario to give the home side the lead.

Watch below: