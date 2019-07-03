€100m-rated Liverpool transfer target makes decision over future

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly eager to stay at the club this summer despite transfer speculation linking him with Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

This is the latest on Dembele’s future from French outlet L’Equipe, who suggest the 22-year-old is perfectly happy where he is for the time being.

This follows a report from Kicker, via Sport, that the France international was looking set to be available, and that Liverpool were serious contenders for his signature.

This makes sense as the Reds could arguably do with just one more top forward as they lack proper depth behind their excellent first choice front three.

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both went through dry spells last season and could perhaps have done with more rest at points, and Dembele seems an ideal fit alongside Jurgen Klopp’s other forwards.

The youngster may have struggled at Barcelona, but looked a huge prospect at Borussia Dortmund, whose playing style under former boss Thomas Tuchel was more similar to Liverpool’s under Klopp than what Barca have been playing under Ernesto Valverde.

Still, it could be a big ask for LFC to lure Dembele to Anfield now as he seems content to remain at the Nou Camp. How much choice he’ll have about that, however, remains to be seen.