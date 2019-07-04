Agent insists Barcelona aren’t trying to axe superstar this summer amid exit talk

Amid speculation linking him with an exit from Barcelona this summer, Philippe Coutinho’s agent has insisted that the club don’t want to sell him.

The 27-year-old endured a difficult first full season with the Catalan giants last year, as he managed just 11 goals and five assists in 54 appearances.

Given the quality that he possesses coupled with the expectations from the club and supporters given how important his role is as well as the fact that they splashed out a whopping £142m to sign him last year, as per BBC Sport, much more is undoubtedly needed from Coutinho.

However, he has struggled to showcase his full ability at the Nou Camp, and whether that’s entirely his fault or the fact that he hasn’t been played in his best role by coach Ernesto Valverde is up for debate but ultimately it has led to question marks being raised over his future at Barcelona.

According to his agent, Kia Joorabchian, though, it has been claimed that he has spoken with the club and they have no interest in selling him this summer despite links with a switch to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I spoke in the past few days with Pep Segura in Barcelona,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “He told me that the club did not want to sell Coutinho this summer – whatever the price.

“And we have had no contact with PSG for Coutinho.”

That would seemingly be enough to shut down speculation over a departure, but if Coutinho does indeed stay at Barcelona next season, the pressure will be growing for him to prove his worth and ensure that it was the right decision from the club to keep faith in him.

The quality is undoubtedly there, but for Valverde it’s about finding the best way to see it consistently while fitting Coutinho into the line-up in a role that he can flourish and showcase his full potential in a Barcelona shirt.