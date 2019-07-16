West Ham REJECT the chance to sign ex-Liverpool superstar due to Pellegrini’s concerns

West Ham are not interested in bringing Mario Balotelli to the club this summer, after Manuel Pellegrini’s raised concerns over his attitude.

The 28-year-old is a free agent after leaving Marseille at the end of the 2018-19 season, following a relatively successful six-month loan spell.

The Italian notched eight goals in 15 Ligue 1 appearances to help Les Phoceens finish fifth in the final standings, but the club decided against offering him a permanent contract.

The Sun reported last week that Balotelli was offered to West Ham on a free transfer, with his wages expectations set at around £70,000 per week.

However, the Hammers rejected the chance to sign the ex-Liverpool superstar due to Pellegrini’s concerns over his attitude, according to ExWHUemployee on Twitter.

I wouldn’t have thought so at the point: Rondon looks set to go to China and Pellegrini worried about ballotellis attitude etc https://t.co/dbiiJZvGIF — ExWHUemployee (@ExWHUemployee) July 15, 2019

The mercurial centre-forward has always been talented, but he has courted controversy on and off the pitch throughout his career, which makes him a gamble for any potential suitors.

Balotelli has enjoyed successful spells at Inter Milan, Manchester City and AC Milan, but a less impressive stint at Liverpool marked the end of his time at the very highest level of the game.

The Italy international has been a hit in France with both Nice and Marseille, but he remains an unpredictable character with a penchant for grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Pellegrini clearly has no room for him at the London Stadium and is better off focusing on alternative targets before the transfer window slams shut on August 8.