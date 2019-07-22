AC Milan transfer news: €18m target undergoes medical, Rossoneri push for defensive ace while trio could leave

AC Milan are edging closer to the reported €18m signing of Ismael Bennacer after the Algerian ace underwent his medical on Monday.

As noted by Calciomercato, it has been reported that the 21-year-old will join in a deal worth €18m in total from Empoli, while he will pen a five-year contract.

It comes after he impressed for the relegated side last season, while he was also named the Africa Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament this summer after Algeria’s triumph.

Coupled with the fact that his attributes could fit coach Marco Giampaolo’s midfield perfectly given his energy and tenacity off the ball along with his technical quality and passing on it, Bennacer could emerge as a crucial addition for the Rossoneri.

As seen in the image below, he was seen attending his Milan medical on Monday, as he now looks to be on the verge of having his move to the San Siro officially confirmed if all goes well.

L'arrivo di #Bennacer alla clinica La Madonnina per le visite. Poi contratto di 5 anni @MilanNewsit #Milan pic.twitter.com/3dPgL9Yv5k — Antonio Vitiello (@AntoVitiello) July 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Sky Sport Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio has claimed that Milan are still pressing to prise Merih Demiral away from Juventus despite only joining the Turin giants a matter of weeks ago.

Doubts have emerged over his ability to land a key role after Juve signed Matthijs de Ligt last week, and now Di Marzio has suggested that the reigning Serie A champions could be open to an exit, but much depends on possible clauses involved.

While Bennacer would address the midfield, Demiral would be a key addition in defence for Milan given both Ignazio Abate and Cristian Zapata left this summer after their contracts expired, while Mattia Caldara is still recovering from a serious injury setback from last season.

However, further exits have also been touted to perhaps create space in the squad and raise more funds, with MilanNews.it noting, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Diego Laxalt, Fabio Borini and Samu Castillejo could all be on their way out.

Following the signing of Theo Hernandez this summer, Laxalt will fall further down the pecking order at left-back, while Borini and Castillejo both played limited roles last season and especially if Giampaolo switches to his preferred 4-3-1-2 system, that could severely limit their playing time this coming campaign.