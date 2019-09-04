Inter Milan’s Alexis Sanchez said that Romelu Lukaku convinced him to join the Nerazzurri.

The Chilean international has a forgettable stint at Manchester United, scoring just 5 goals and providing 9 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions. He joined Inter on loan this summer and is yet to make his debut for the club. The Nerazzurri is the Chilean’s second Italian club after Udinese.

The 30-year-old said that Lukaku was key in him moving to Milan. As quoted by Sky Sports, Sanchez told Sky Italia: “I am happy to return to Italian football, then we will see. I want to do only the best for me, for the team and for the Inter fans .We can talk about a championship, I am here to win something. The team has not won for eight years, but has everything to do it.

“The group is young and strong, there is a coach who wants to win. The presence of Conte was important, he conveys confidence to the players. Lukaku is happy to be here, he also convinced me to come here.”

Both Sanchez and Lukaku had a forgettable 18/19 season with the Red Devils and will be hoping to do well with Inter. While the Belgian striker has netted a goal in each of his two matches, the former Arsenal man is yet to start. He was an unused substitute in Inter’s 2-1 win over Cagliari.

The Nerazzurri play their next match on the 14th against Sanchez’s former club Udinese and he’ll be hoping to make his debut. The 30-year-old will now join his national team in the international break during which, they play friendlies against Argentina and Honduras.

