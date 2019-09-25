Chelsea absolutely thrashed League Two Grimsby in the third round of the League Cup tonight, as Frank Lampard’s young side booked their place in the next stage of the competition.

Goals from Hudson-Odoi, James, Batshuayi (x2), Zouma, Pedro and Barkley ended up proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end, as the home side ran out comfortable winners at Stamford Bridge.

It was an impressive, ruthless performance from the west London outfit on a night where Lampard named a very young starting XI to take on his side’s opponents.

A number of Chelsea’s players put in impressive performances, however none more so than Reece James, who was absolutely flawless on his return from injury.

The youngster bagged a goal and an assist during the match, as he showed fans exactly why some are raving so much about him.

Following the match, CFC fans took to Twitter to call for the teenager to play against Brighton at the weekend, something that means club captain Azpilicueta would be dropped should this scenario occur.

And given how he played tonight, we fully understand why!

Brilliant 2nd half performance from Chelsea's kids. Would definitely start Reece James v Brighton. #CHEGRI — Phil J (@PhilJ1805) September 25, 2019

Hudson-Odoi & Reece James should starts this week for Chelsea against Brighton #Chelsea — PL@ Chelsea (@sarveshreds19) September 25, 2019

James to start against Brighton ?? — Coartes (@Olugbenga01) September 25, 2019

#CHEGRI

Reece James should start as RB agt Brighton and cement that ptn for good. Azpi should backup Emerson (should start on the left this wknd) and do his captain duties diligently — Tam_Abraham (@TamAbbraham) September 25, 2019

I don’t care if he’s just come back Reece James MUST start against Brighton on Saturday. Whether its a 4 back or 5 back I’m not bothered just play him ?? — rameez ®? (@rameez____) September 25, 2019

James gotta start against brighton man — OM (@CarefreeOllie) September 25, 2019