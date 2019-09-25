Menu

‘Definitely start him vs Brighton’ – These Chelsea fans call for Blues ace to start on Saturday after impressive display vs Grimsby in League Cup

Chelsea absolutely thrashed League Two Grimsby in the third round of the League Cup tonight, as Frank Lampard’s young side booked their place in the next stage of the competition.

Goals from Hudson-Odoi, James, Batshuayi (x2), Zouma, Pedro and Barkley ended up proving to be the difference between the two sides in the end, as the home side ran out comfortable winners at Stamford Bridge.

It was an impressive, ruthless performance from the west London outfit on a night where Lampard named a very young starting XI to take on his side’s opponents.

A number of Chelsea’s players put in impressive performances, however none more so than Reece James, who was absolutely flawless on his return from injury.

The youngster bagged a goal and an assist during the match, as he showed fans exactly why some are raving so much about him.

Following the match, CFC fans took to Twitter to call for the teenager to play against Brighton at the weekend, something that means club captain Azpilicueta would be dropped should this scenario occur.

And given how he played tonight, we fully understand why!

