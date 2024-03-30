Mauricio Pochettino gives worrying Reece James injury update

The Chelsea manager was unable to confirm whether Reece James would be able to play for the Blues again this season.

The England international has once again had his season tarnished by injury only making eight appearances in the league this season.

James underwent surgery in December for a hamstring injury and has yet to return with fans growing more concerned if they will get to see play again this campaign.

This question was posed to Pochettino during Friday’s press conference with the Argentine manager claiming that he was unsure.

“No, I don’t know,” he said via the Standard.

“We will assess it week by week and we will see. We hope yes, we hope that he will be available for the end of the season.”

Although Malo Gusto has done a fine job in his absence, Chelsea have clearly missed their skipper as they currently sit 11th in the Premier League table.

The London club have been cursed with the worst injury record in the league this campaign with new signings like Romeo Lavia featuring in only one game this season before picking up another issue.

With only 11 games to go in the league and with qualification for any European football becoming more of a doubt, attention will turn to potential silverware in the FA Cup.

After their dramatic win against Leicester City in the quarter-final, Chelsea now faces the daunting task of overcoming Manchester City at the Etihad, although they remain unbeaten against them so far this season.