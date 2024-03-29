Chelsea captain and right-back Reece James is reportedly on Real Madrid’s wishlist but the Spanish giants have put his move on hold until 2025.

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, has reportedly decided that he would not be signing any right-backs, including Chelsea captain Reece James, until 2025 after giving utility player Lucas Vasquez a new contract, according to the Spanish publication Defensa Central.

Los Blancos have been recently linked with a move for a right-back as they are looking for a long term replacement of Dani Carvajal.

However, their plans to sign James or Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold have been put on hold, as things stand at the moment.

The La Liga leaders are expected to go through big changes this summer with the potential arrival of PSG star Kylian Mbappe and young striker Endrick joining the club.

It has been reported that Los Blancos and Alphonso Davies, who will be in his last year of contract at the Allianz Arena in the summer, have reached an agreement on personal terms.

In the years ahead, Ancelotti will need to make a decision on the right-back position.

Chelsea right-back could join Madrid next year

At the moment, the club has no long-term replacement for Carvajal or Vazquez, both of whom are 32 years old.

James could be the one to sign as a result, but not this summer, at the very least.

Over the past three seasons, James has struggled greatly with hamstring issues, which has seriously impeded his growth.

He hobbled off during the 2-0 away loss at Everton, and has been out since December.

Chelsea right-back has faced serious fitness concerns

Later in the month, the England international underwent hamstring surgery in an attempt to get past his chronic injury issues.

Remarkably, the 24-year-old’s injury issues have prevented him from playing in 56 of Chelsea’s previous 89 games in all competitions.

If his fitness issues continue like this, perhaps it won’t be a bad idea for the Blues to cash in on him.