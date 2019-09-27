Trying to transition from established players who are getting older is one of the toughest things for teams to get right. You need to treat the reliable players with respect and keep them happy, while trying to find the required quality to ensure the team can continue to play at an elite level.

Barcelona feel like they might be coming to the end of an era when it comes to Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets. Both players are now into their 30’s so there needs to be some sort of succession plan.

They already have Arthur and Frenkie de Jong in place, but according to Mundo Deportivo, Napoli star Fabian Ruiz is being lined up as the main target next Summer to complete a new midfield trio.

Barcelona have already managed to transition from Xavi and Iniesta while maintaining success so they have some experience of getting this right.

The story claims that Barca wanted the midfielder when he was at Real Betis, but he ended up moving to Napoli. He’s surprised a lot of people in Italy with his graceful style and ability to score from distance. He managed seven goals on his debut season in Serie A so it shows he can score as well as create.

The big two clubs in Spain like to make a big scene and drag out these transfer sagas as long as possible so it’s no surprise to see Barca declare their interest so early in their big target for next year.

It would be ideal to get him in now while Sergio Busquets is still in his prime and able to anchor the midfield for a couple more seasons, it would give the younger players a chance to settle in without being given too much responsibility.

Ivan Rakitic has been poor when he’s played this season so you feel this absolutely spells the end for his time at The Nou Camp. Keep an eye on this story as we approach the transfer window next Summer.