Juventus and Inter could reportedly square off in the transfer market in January as they are both said to be keen on Barcelona stalwart Ivan Rakitic.

Since joining the Catalan giants in 2014, Rakitic has made over 50 appearances in each campaign he’s been at the Nou Camp.

That in turn says it all about how important he has been for the reigning La Liga champions, but he has struggled to hold on to that prominent role this season.

The 31-year-old has started in just one La Liga game so far this campaign, while he was left out of the squad entirely against Villarreal last week and didn’t come off the bench against Real Betis or Osasuna.

With that in mind, it appears as though he has now fallen down the pecking order under coach Ernesto Valverde, and that will undoubtedly raise question marks over his future with Barcelona.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Sport, it has been suggested that a January exit could now be possible for Rakitic, while it’s noted that both Juventus and Inter could be interested and are monitoring his future.

Given the experience, quality and leadership that the Croatian international brings to the table, he could arguably be seen as an important addition for either side as Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte look set to battle it out for the Serie A title this season.

Further, having played at the highest level in Europe for years, he could be a key piece to add to the squad with both Italian giants looking to make an impact in the Champions League this season and beyond.

In turn, that would make Rakitic a sensible signing for either, but time will tell if firstly his situation doesn’t change and he looks for an alternative solution in January.

With Emre Can failing to make it into Juve’s Champions League squad due to the competition and depth in the squad after the arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey this past summer, doubts could perhaps emerge over where Rakitic fits in in Turin.

Similarly after the signings of the likes of Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella, Inter seem well set in that department too.

As a result, it remains to be seen if either can be tempted into prising Rakitic away from Barcelona in the New Year if they feel he can add something different in their pursuit of major trophies.