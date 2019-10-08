Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris may have just played his last game for the club, according to pundit Noel Whelan.

The French shot-stopper went off injured in Spurs’ defeat to Brighton, but was also badly at fault with a shocking individual error leading to the opening goal for the Seagulls.

It’s been a bad start to the season for Tottenham and it’s certainly true that Lloris is one of the big names at the club who could be doing a lot better right now.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan stated his opinion that Lloris’ poor form and injury could now lead to a change between the sticks for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

“Lloris may have played his last game for Tottenham,” Whelan said.

“He’s starting to look like an accident waiting to happen at the top level.

“He’s struggling with high balls, the kind of distribution Pochettino wants from him. He’s making all types of errors.

“That isn’t just this season, either. It was the same last season and the one before. He’s on the downhill spiral, that’s pretty clear.

“His absence is a chance for [Paulo] Gazzaniga to become the new number one. If he does really well, then Tottenham may decide to sell Lloris and bring in a younger keeper.”

In truth, many Spurs fans now would probably be quite happy to see backup ‘keeper Paulo Gazzaniga get more playing time and stake his claim to replace the in-decline Lloris as number one for the north Londoners.

THFC in general look in need of a shake-up and Lloris may be a previously key man who’s now past his best at this level.