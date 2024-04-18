Video: Matty Cash saves Aston Villa’s European dream with late equaliser after goalkeeper error

Matty Cash has kept Aston Villa’s European dreams alive as the full-back has scored a late equaliser in their Europa Conference League second-leg clash with Lille.
The Premier League club came into tonight’s match with the French outfit holding a 2-1 lead from last week’s first leg at Villa Park but the Birmingham side found themselves 2-0 down in France with three minutes to go.
Cash has now saved Unai Emery’s side from elimination with an 87th-minute strike and the goal has taken the contest into extra time.
Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier made a huge mistake in the build-up to the equaliser as the French shot-stopper dropped the ball and was punished for his error.
Watch: Matty Cash saves Aston Villa's Europa Conference League dream with late equaliser
