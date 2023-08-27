(Video) Matty Cash at the double as Aston Villa run riot vs. Burnley

Matty Cash has netted a brace during the first 20 minutes of Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Travelling to play one of the league’s new boys, Unai Emery’s men are taking on Vincent Kompany’s Clarets and looking to make it three wins from their last three matches.

And taking a huge step toward doing just that, Villa, thanks to a quick-fire brace from Polish full-back Cash, are well on their way to moving up to sixth place in the table.

? GOAL | Burnley 0-2 Aston Villa | Matty Cash (2)pic.twitter.com/2wu6j3HFQI — VAR Tático (@vartatico) August 27, 2023

Pictures via Viaplay.

Pictures via +Foot Direct.