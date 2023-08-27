(Video) Matty Cash at the double as Aston Villa run riot vs. Burnley

Aston Villa FC Burnley FC
Posted by

Matty Cash has netted a brace during the first 20 minutes of Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off against Burnley at Turf Moor.

Travelling to play one of the league’s new boys, Unai Emery’s men are taking on Vincent Kompany’s Clarets and looking to make it three wins from their last three matches.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham believe they could sign 23-year-old Premier League starter on deadline day
Romano confirms 27-year-old is on verge of joining Leeds United
(Video) John McGinn architect as Matty Cash opens scoring vs. Burnley

And taking a huge step toward doing just that, Villa, thanks to a quick-fire brace from Polish full-back Cash, are well on their way to moving up to sixth place in the table.

Pictures via Viaplay.

 

Pictures via +Foot Direct.

More Stories matty cash

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.