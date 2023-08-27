(Video) John McGinn architect as Matty Cash opens scoring vs. Burnley

Aston Villa have taken an early lead against Burnley during Sunday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at Turf Moor.

The Villians, who are looking to make it three wins from their last three matches, have got off to the perfect start.

Despite being the away team against Vincent Kompany’s notoriously resolute Burnley, it has been Unai Emery’s men who have struck first thanks to a fine goal from full-back Matty Cash.

Pictures via ViaPlay

Credit must also go to Ollie Watkins and John McGinn for the parts they both played in the goal with the latter showcasing his creativity.

