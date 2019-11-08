Spurs ace is so far out of the England picture that Southgate didn’t even speak to him about squad omission

Obviously there are only so many places in the England squad at any given time, so some people will have to miss out. It just seems like common sense that the manager will have players he knows he might call up in the future, so he will keep in regular contact and make them feel included.

That certainly doesn’t seem to be the case with Dele Alli for England. A recent report from The Sun has indicated he’s so far out of the set up that Gareth Southgate hasn’t even spoken to him about his recent omission from the latest squad.

In truth, Alli has been utterly dreadful for a while. He looks short of fitness and confidence so nobody will be overly shocked to see him out of the international squad.

To make things even worse for him, the report does indicate that Southgate spoke to his teammate Eric Dier recently to catch up with him and get an idea of how he’s feeling.

Alli did always come across as an arrogant player who thought he was better than he was. Perhaps he’s spent far too much time trying to make it all about him, that he’s forgotten to work hard and actually be a good player for his team.

That kind of attitude can be dangerous for a career, and it’s pretty clear that any manager wouldn’t want a player like that near the team. He might have got away with it while he was playing at a high level, but he hasn’t justified his inclusion for club or country for a while.

Spurs and England fans will be hoping that he sees this as a wake up call and does everything he can to get back to his best form.