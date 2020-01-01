‘The lineup we’ve been waiting for’ – These Arsenal fans react to team vs Man United

Mikel Arteta has made four changes to the Arsenal side that were defeated by Chelsea ahead of tonight’s eagerly-anticipated clash against heated rivals Manchester United.

In defence there are two changes, with Sokratis replacing the injured Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac starting at left-back instead of promising youngster Bukayo Saka – who has deputised at the back recently.

Arteta has shifted around his midfield, with Granit Xhaka entering the fray for midfield maestro Mateo Guendouzi.

With Nicolas Pepe returning to the starting lineup, it looks as though Ozil could be either fielded on the wing or at the tip of Arsenal’s midfield.

Take a look at Arsenal’s lineup for the mammoth clash below:

? Four changes from Sunday ?? Sokratis, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Pepe

?? Chambers, Saka, Guendouzi, Nelson#ARSMUN — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 1, 2020

Check out how some Arsenal supporters reacted to the lineup:

the lineup we’ve been waiting for ? — Baba dudu ? (@Aryor_mide) January 1, 2020

Best lineup you could have asked for! Let’s go and win this — AUBAGANG (@WoolWitchGooner) January 1, 2020

Good lineup — Invincibles49 (Different Knock FC) (@Martinelli14Szn) January 1, 2020

Hoping and praying Pepe kicks on from here. — IslingtonGoonerAFC (@Born_a_gooner) January 1, 2020

Better team than I anticipated. — AFCBeef (@AFCBeef) January 1, 2020

Of the available players, this is the best possible lineup we have. ? — Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) January 1, 2020

GREAT TEAM — Veskiii (@afcveskiii_) January 1, 2020

FINALLY! THE FRONT 4! — Al ??????? (@stopholdingRB) January 1, 2020

What a lineup ?? let’s tear into United today and get behind the team — Rash™ (@Rashousmane) January 1, 2020

Arteta will be searching for his first win since being appointed as Arsenal’s boss in his third game in charge of the Gunners.

If Arsenal can beat their in-form rivals tonight, this will be a massive boost for the side and perhaps fans will believe that the team can build enough momentum to get their otherwise mediocre season back on track. t