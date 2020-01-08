Video: Twitter is confused as Sadio Mane appears to mention Tomas Brolin during his acceptance speech

This is one of those weird moments where you think you must have misheard something so you have to listen to it several times to make sure.

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award and his speech is currently doing the rounds on Twitter, only it seems that a lot of people have noticed he appears to mention former Leeds and Crystal Palace player Tomas Brolin:

Did he just mention Thomas Brolin there at the end? https://t.co/DgvcBw6pvL — Per Kopperdal (@perkopp) January 7, 2020

Why did Mane thank Thomas Brolin in his acceptance speech — Scouser Soze @LFC (@scouser_soze) January 7, 2020

Was Mané thanking Swedish legend Thomas Brolin at the awards last night??

Sure sounds like it! — ???Y ????????#JFT96 (@L4_Anfield) January 8, 2020

It’s possible that we will never get an answer to that question, it certainly sounds like he says his name shortly after thanking someone else.

His speech certainly shows what a likable guy Sadio Mane is, even if you don’t support Liverpool it’s hard not to admire him.