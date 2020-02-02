Juventus are reportedly planning to make a move for Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk in the summer.

Widely regarded to be the best defender in the world, the Dutch international has been quite an influential figure for the Reds since joining them from Southampton. So far, van Dijk has amassed 11 goals and four assists in 106 appearances across all competitions.

According to the Sun, Juventus are interesting in signing the Netherlands captain in the summer and are willing to offer a whopping £150 million for him which would be a new world record transfer fee for a defender.

A source from the Bianconeri told the tabloid: “After winning a bagful of trophies with Liverpool, Juventus think he may be ready for a new challenge at the end of the season — especially as he’s been playing in the UK for a few years. And the club are actively planning to make a huge bid for him in the summer.”

Van Dijk has been solid at the back for Liverpool and is a key reason why they have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season so far. The 28-year-old has also scored four goals in 34 matches as of now.

There’s little doubt that other clubs will be interested in signing a player of van Dijk’s stature. Juventus currently have some pretty good options at centre-back but signing the Dutch international would undoubtedly bolster their squad and their chances of winning the Champions League.

However, it seems very unlikely that Liverpool will be willing to let go of one of their most important players.