Premier League ref Mike Dean admits to signing “The referee’s a wa**er” while watching Tranmere

It’s a strange feeling to almost be rooting for the referee at times, but some Premier League games can be so dull that watching Mike Dean actually provides some entertainment.

We’re so used to seeing a ref be overly officious and usually they lack in personality, so it can be refreshing to see Mike Dean just do what he likes without caring what people think of him.

From golf caddying to raucous celebrations when watching his beloved Tranmere Rovers, it’s quite hard not to like him.

This latest revelation should only add to his popularity, as The Sun reported that he does enjoy the occasional song when watching his team.

They reported on his comments made on Peter Crouch’s podcast, and he was asked if he ever sings “the referee’s a wa**er” at games.

Dean said : “I have a few times, yeah. When I’m watching it, I’m watching it as a supporter. My daughter is worse than me. I’m a massive fan yeah – massive. I just lost it to be fair, completely lost it.”

“When I go and watch them away from home I won’t sit in the main stand away from them, I’ll go in with the speccys (spectators) and watch it there.”

As an experienced ref with many games under his belt, you have to imagine that Dean is no stranger to being on the receiving end of that chant, but it’s remarkable to hear him actually admit he sings it too.

Love him or hate him, you can’t deny that the Premier League is a much more entertaining place when Dean is involved.