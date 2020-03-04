It was clear that something was going on with Troy Parrott at Spurs, but this could be much more sinister than expected.

Most fans would think this was just Jose Mourinho proving a point about how thin the squad is and continuing his long held tradition of keeping youngsters out of the team, but there could be more to it.

Spurs have big problems up front right now, Harry Kane and Son are both long term injury casualties and Parrott is banging them in at youth level, so he should at least get a chance.

That makes these claims from The Secret Footballer Twitter account even more interesting:

Apparently the main concern at Spurs surrounding Troy Parrott is that he’s posted pictures of himself in Dubai and elsewhere with prominent members of the Kinahan family, an alleged crime family from Dublin. — Secret Footballer (@TSF) March 4, 2020

My source at Spurs told me that the club is extremely reluctant at this stage to give any visibility to Parrot whatsoever while the feud in Ireland continues, and while Parrots links to one of the families involved, persist. — Secret Footballer (@TSF) March 4, 2020

Those claims are huge and obviously unverified at this point, but it would explain why he’s not even close to getting a look in just now.

It also makes you wonder what Parrott would have to do to help smooth this over and find his way into the team, but if this is anywhere close to the truth then it suggests he won’t be playing anytime soon.