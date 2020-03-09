Arsenal star Hector Bellerin is literally putting his body on the line for his club as he is reportedly playing through the pain after tearing his groin last month.

The Gunners are still battling to try and secure Champions League qualification for next season, while they still have hopes of lifting the FA Cup too.

In turn, there is plenty to play for between now and the end of the season, and Bellerin is clearly desperate to avoid being absent.

As reported by the Daily Mail, via the Athletic, the Spaniard tore his groin in a training session in February, and has since been taking painkillers to get through games and training to continue to feature for Arsenal.

It’s added that it is limiting his performance and so perhaps question marks will be raised as to whether or not it’s the most sensible strategy from the club and player, as he surely risks doing more damage to himself if it isn’t treated properly.

Bellerin played just a minute in the win over West Ham at the weekend while he was left out of the squad against Portsmouth in the FA Cup last week.

Based on the report above, it would be a surprise to see him feature heavily again regardless of whether or not he’s taking painkillers, with Sokratis filling in, although he did complete 90 minutes against Newcastle Utd and against Everton a week later.

Nevertheless, Arsenal fans will surely appreciate the level of commitment he’s showing to the team, as he’ll seemingly be at Mikel Arteta’s disposal if necessary but he’ll surely be protected as much as possible depending on how much the issue is bothering him.