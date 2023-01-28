Former Arsenal man linked with a move to Sporting Lisbon as a potential Porro replacement

Sporting Lisbon are reportedly considering Barcelona full-back Hector Bellerin as a potential replacement for Tottenham target Pedro Porro.

The former Arsenal player has only made five starts for the Catalan giants since joining from Real Betis in the summer, and has already been linked with a move to Jose Mourinho’s Roma.

However, according to The Athletic, Sporting are now “exploring the possibility” of acquiring Bellerin if their wingback Porro leaves for Spurs.

Antonio Conte’s men are keen to get a £40milion deal over the line for the 23-year-old Spanish defender, although no agreement has yet been reached.

Bellerin is understood to be “open” to joining Sporting should such a deal materialize, as his contract with Barcelona is set to expire in the summer.

Initially, Sporting had been linked with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, 22, as a replacement for Porro, but the Seagulls’ reluctance to let the Ghanaian international go has forced the Portuguese club to look elsewhere. While Sporting are keen on Bellerin, they are yet to contact Barcelona about a potential move.

If Porro does leave, he will leave a big void to fill in the Sporting team. His superb performances have seen him receive a Spain cap in 2021, and he has been sensational for Sporting so far this season, contributing three goals and 11 assists in 25 matches. Two of his best displays came against Tottenham in the Champions League, before Sporting failed to qualify through the group.

Porro’s transfer to Tottenham would be a significant loss for Sporting, as he has been one of their key players this season.

His ability to provide both goals and assists make him a valuable addition to any team, and it’s no surprise that he has attracted interest from one of the top clubs in the Premier League.

However, Bellerin could be a suitable replacement for Porro, as he is a versatile defender with a wealth of experience, having played for both Arsenal and Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if a deal will be reached between the two clubs, but Sporting’s interest in Bellerin is certainly worth keeping an eye on as the January transfer window comes to a close.