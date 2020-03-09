Fresh blow for Tottenham as Jose Mourinho dealt another injury setback

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has been without key players due to injury in recent weeks, and now Steven Bergwijn is set to join them in the treatment room.

Spurs have seen the likes of Harry Kane, Heung Min-Son and Moussa Sissoko be ruled out by injury and that has led to a potentially costly dip in form in recent weeks.

SEE MORE: Video: Big boost for Tottenham as Harry Kane steps up injury recovery

Mourinho’s side have crashed out of the FA Cup, face a deficit in their Champions League tie with RB Leipzig and fallen off the pace in the battle for fourth spot in the Premier League over their last five games.

While there was some good news on Monday as seen in Kane’s tweet below as he has seemingly stepped up his recovery from a hamstring injury, there was less positive news from Bergwijn.

As reported by Sky Sports, the club have confirmed that the 22-year-old sustained a significant ankle sprain in the draw with Burnley at the weekend, and will now face an ‘extended period of rehabilitation’.

That’s a worrying update given the lack of clarity over a possible return date, and so it remains to be seen just how long the Dutchman is sidelined for.

Coupled with the fact that it comes while Kane and Son are still out, it is going to severely limit Mourinho’s options in the coming weeks in attack.

Bergwijn has bagged two goals in seven appearances for Tottenham since his switch from PSV in January, but now Mourinho will have to find a solution to their injury troubles in the final third without him as they prepare to face Leipzig on Tuesday night before hosting Manchester United in a crunch encounter on Sunday evening.