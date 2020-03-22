Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale, Everton’s Jordan Pickford and Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek are all set to headline #CombatCorona a FIFA 20 tournament to raise funds for the Coronavirus, according to a report in Goal.

The FIFA 20 tournament will be broadcasted live around the globe with several top football players set to participate in the online tournament.

Bale, Pickford and Loftus-Cheek will be joined by Mason Mount and Billy Gilmour of Chelsea, Luke Shaw and Daniel James of Manchester United, Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney.

Several other players are set to join the list of footballers participating in the tournament.

With Europe’s top leagues including the Premier League suspended until May amid growing cases of Coronavirus spreading across the globe, the initiative aims to raise funds to combat the deadly virus.

Speaking to the media about #CombatCorona as quoted by Goal, Welsh international Bale said:

“During this difficult time, I want to give back and try to help in any way I can,”

“#CombatCorona is a great initiative that hopefully helps the fight against coronavirus and whilst at the same time, entertain those who are unable to leave their homes. If we all do our part we can beat this together.”

The #CombatCorona FIFA 20 tournament will be broadcasted on Twitch, by Esports company 38 Entertainment along with Gareth Bale.