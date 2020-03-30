Former Tottenham striker Gary Lineker has conceded that he understands Harry Kane’s comments over his future over the weekend.

As noted by Sky Sports, the Spurs talisman admitted that he would be open to the idea of moving on if he felt as though the club weren’t moving in the right direction to compete, and ultimately win, trophies moving forward.

Naturally, that will be a cause for concern for Tottenham fans given how important Kane has been for them, with the 26-year-old scoring an impressive 181 goals in 278 games.

Coupled with the fact that they crashed out of the FA Cup and Champions League prior to the suspension of fixtures due to the coronavirus crisis, as well as being off the pace for a top-four finish in the Premier League, it certainly paints a bleak picture.

Nevertheless, Lineker has insisted that it’s understandable as a player of Kane’s quality should be competing and winning trophies and it would be a huge disappointment for him if he hangs up his boots and isn’t able to look back on past successes.

In turn, he believes that he will be frustrated by the situation at Spurs more recently as they appear to have fallen off the pace, and given how impressive he has been over the years, it’s difficult to criticise him for having that outlook on his own career.

Time will tell if Jose Mourinho is backed in the transfer market this summer to allow him to stamp his mark on the squad, and if that in turn provides more belief for Kane and other key players that they can go on and start to win trophies.

If not and further doubts emerge of Tottenham’s ability to compete at the highest level, it could raise concern further, particularly after Kane’s candid response this past weekend.