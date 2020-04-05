Man United could finally get rid of Alexis Sanchez as Premier League club contacts his agent

There have been plenty of poor signings by Man United in recent years, but the move for Alexis Sanchez was just so incredibly underwhelming.

The biggest problem was he arrived with a huge reputation and many fans expected the second coming of Robin van Persie.

He was clearly unfit, had lost a yard of pace and was so predictable to play against, so he contributed little and was eventually sent out on loan to Inter Milan.

He’s due back this Summer, but it does sound like he might have a potential way out.

According to a report from Sportwitness, West Ham have been in contact with his agent to sound out a potential Summer move for the Chilean.

They go on to say that Inter Milan don’t want to keep him due to his £12m a season wages and his poor form, so he will need to find a new club this Summer.

At this point his wages do look like a problem and there’s no sign of a deal being agreed, but it’s easy to see United agreeing to cover some of that just to get him out the door.

You also have to question if it would be a wise move from West Ham, but it will be interesting to see what happens to him this Summer.