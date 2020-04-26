It really will be interesting to see what happens in the transfer this Summer, as you have to think teams will be desperate for cash.

That could lead to smaller sides looking to sell some stars earlier than planned, and there could be some bargains for the bigger team.

Sandro Tonali has been spoken about for a long time now, he looks like Andrea Pirlo so that comparison will always be made, but he plays more like a hybrid of Pirlo and his former AC Milan teammate Rino Gattuso.

Mundo Deportivo has reported on the latest with his situation, and circumstances could allow Barcelona to sign him for around €60m this Summer.

They report that the Brescia President has indicated that he wants to keep the midfielder for one more season as they look to survive in Serie A, but he’s admitted he could leave and the player will get to decide when he moves on.

He also confirms that no negotiations have taken place yet, so that suggests a deal isn’t close.

Barca’s midfield is an obvious weak point and does need strengthened soon, so Tonali could be an ideal player for them to build around going forward.

The big problem here is that the news if full of stories about Barcelona’s financial struggles at the same time as they are being linked to multiple players, so something isn’t adding up somewhere.