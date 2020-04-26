According to Spanish publication Sport via Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma are interested in signing Barcelona’s Junior Firpo in a bid to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

Sport claim that Barcelona have transfer listed Firpo, with the club setting a €25m price-tag on the left-back that arrived only last summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport report that Roma are keen to bolster their defensive ranks with the signing of Firpo plus the signature of Tottenham stalwart Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer.

It’s also suggested that Firpo’s addition would allow Roma to sell Leonardo Spinazzola – the versatile wing-back that was set to move to Juventus in January before fitness issues pulled the plug on the deal, as per Goal.

Barcelona appear to be willing to part ways with Firpo after just a season due to the ace’s struggles to live up to expectations since joining from Real Betis.

Firpo has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season but has understandably struggled to really compete with superstar Jordi Alba for a starting spot.

Roma would be wise to add a younger player at left-back this summer as Aleksander Kolarov – who is yet to show serious signs of slowing down, will turn 35 in the early stages of next season.

Firpo’s sale would offer Barcelona some much-needed funds that could be used to get the edge over rivals in a transfer window that looks set to be seriously affected by the economic impacts of Covid-19.