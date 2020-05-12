Chelsea are reportedly confident they can keep hold of young midfielder Charlie Webster and tie him down to a new contract despite transfer interest from Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues have shown this season that they have some of the finest young players in Europe in their academy, with the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James and Billy Gilmour stepping up for the first-team after rising through the ranks at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Telegraph, this has led Dortmund to take a look at Webster after their success with snapping up English wonderkid Jadon Sancho a few years ago.

Still, the Telegraph claim Chelsea are optimistic they will be able to keep hold of Webster and get him to sign a professional contract once he turns 17 next year.

It would certainly be a boost for the west London giants if they could avoid a similar situation to the one with Sancho, who left Manchester City as a teenager but who is now regarded as one of the finest players in the world.

It remains to be seen if Webster really has that same potential, but Chelsea will no doubt want to keep on using their academy, especially amidst the coronavirus crisis which could have a significant impact on most clubs’ finances and therefore hurt them in the transfer market.