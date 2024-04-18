Video: “Outstanding the way we played” – Guardiola reflects on how good his Man City side were against Real Madrid

Manchester City
It was in the end a night of abject disappointment for the Champions League holders, but Man City manager, Pep Guardiola, refused to criticise his players in the wake of the penalty shoot-out loss to Real Madrid.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, the Catalan waxed lyrical about the job that his players did on the night.

“We did everything more than well in all departments,” he said to Jules Breach in his post-match interview. “It was outstanding the way we played.”

His demeanour was solemn as might be expected, and now Guardiola and his side will devote their full focus on trying to win a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

