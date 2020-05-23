PSG offer significantly less than the agreed amount to Inter Milan for Mauro Icardi transfer

It’s easy to assume that a club will either pay the agreed amount to turn a loan deal permanent or they will let them return to the parent club, but there is an in between.

Finances seem to be stretched in football just now, and this example from PSG and Inter Milan might demonstrate how much the market will alter.

According to a report from Sky Sports, there was an agreement between the two sides where PSG could €70m to sign Mauro Icardi at the end of the season.

It seems that PSG do want to sign him, but they are only willing to offer around €50m plus add ons to sign him at this point, so Inter could have a big decision to make.

It’s clear that Icardi is not popular in Milan so it’s impossible to see a situation where he would go back, so they will need to decide if another club might be willing to offer more.

In an interesting twist the report states that Inter are heavily interested in PSG striker Edinson Cavani, but his contract is set to expire and they are free to discuss terms with him anyway, so he can’t be included in this deal.

It’s not clear if the Argentine wants to stay or what Inter will do with this offer, so it will be interesting to see what happens next.