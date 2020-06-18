Interesting development with Man United and Arsenal target as he extends his loan agreement with German giants

Although short loan extensions may seem like a formality for a lot of players, it could have a knock on effect with any transfers next season.

The Metro recently reported on Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho, and stated that Bayern Munich don’t have any interest in signing him on a permanent deal.

That’s opened the door for a potential Premier League return, and they link him with Man United and Arsenal among a few other teams.

Arsenal’s display against Man City last night showed they need quality all over the pitch and the Brazilian would be able to offer that, but it’s unclear if Arsenal could actually afford him.

The move to Old Trafford seems less likely, as the number 10 role is occupied by Burno Fernandes and the left flank is usually manned by Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, so he would probably play out of position.

Despite Bayern showing no interest in a long term deal, there has been an interesting twist after Sky reported that they have agreed a short term loan extension with Barcelona until the end of the season.

That means he will be able to play in the Champions League tournament in August although again they reiterate that Bayern don’t want to keep him after that date.

Barcelona must be hoping that he plays well and it forces his price tag up, but it will be interesting to see if this short term extension has any knock-on effects to a move for next season.