Cristiano Ronaldo’s wonderful free-kick broke 60-year old Juventus record

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has broken yet another record after his goal against Torino, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

The Portuguese star scored a free-kick for the Old Lady in the Turin club’s 4-1 win against Torino in the Serie A recently and in scoring what was his 25th goal of the season, Ronaldo broke a 60-year old record for Juventus becoming the first player to score 25 goals in a Serie A season for the club since 1961.

No Juventus player has reached the 25-goal milestone in the past six decades which Ronaldo has now achieved and the Portuguese forward has now broken yet another record despite being in his mid-thirties.

Ronaldo scored a trademark free-kick in the 61st minute against Torino helping Juventus in extending a seven point lead at the top of Serie A ahead of second-placed Lazio with eight games left to play for.

Juventus are now on course to win the Serie A title guided by Maurizio Sarri with Ronaldo set to win yet another trophy in his long-standing career as things stand.