Video – ‘You are God’ – Fans mob Bielsa at his house as Leeds secure promotion

It’s been 16 years in the making, but Leeds United are finally back in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa was so close to going up last season but ultimately fell at the penultimate hurdle, losing the play-off semi-final to Derby County.

Clearly not one to quit easily, Bielsa has masterminded automatic promotion this year, and supporters wanted to show their gratitude.

They turned up in their droves at his house in the locale, and one even shouted “You’re God!” as he posed for photos with delighted fans.