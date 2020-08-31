Deal imminent: Arsenal set to seal loan swoop as Arteta convinces ace over move

Arsenal are reportedly set to secure a fresh loan deal to take Dani Ceballos back to the Emirates next season as an agreement is said to be imminent.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan with the Gunners and made 36 appearances as he played a key role at times and was a vital part of the squad for Mikel Arteta.

Having returned to Real Madrid this summer, there were question marks over whether or not he would remain at the Bernabeu or move on, but it appears as though he has found another short-term solution.

As per the tweet below from Fabrizio Romano, it’s reported that the Spaniard is heading back to Arsenal as talks are at an advanced stage with an agreement expected soon.

It’s added that Arteta himself called his compatriot to convince him over a move to come back and work with him again, and its’s now expected that Real Madrid will give their approval imminently to allow the deal to go through.

While it’s still only a temporary stay, it’s a deal that will likely suit all parties concerned as Arsenal get back a player they know well and who has already adapted and adjusted to the Premier League, while Ceballos will get to play regular football again.

As for Real Madrid, they’ll either hope he continues to impress and develop in order to prove he has a future at the Bernabeu, or they’ll hope his value continues to rise following a successful loan spell and could be open to offloading him next summer.

It remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but for now, it sounds as though Arsenal will be welcoming the midfield ace back in the coming days…