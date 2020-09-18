With Manchester United still seemingly dithering in the transfer market and supporters no doubt wondering who will be following Donny van de Beek through the Old Trafford front door, former player, Darren Fletcher, has back the club to the hilt.

Phoning into talkSPORT, Fletcher suggested the United don’t even want half of the players that they are being linked with.

Moreover, the former midfielder believes it is just agents trying to move their players about and create interest.

Trust in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward was his key takeaway from the discussion.