With Manchester United still seemingly dithering in the transfer market and supporters no doubt wondering who will be following Donny van de Beek through the Old Trafford front door, former player, Darren Fletcher, has back the club to the hilt.
Phoning into talkSPORT, Fletcher suggested the United don’t even want half of the players that they are being linked with.
Moreover, the former midfielder believes it is just agents trying to move their players about and create interest.
Trust in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ed Woodward was his key takeaway from the discussion.
“Every agent in the world links their players with United…”
“They don’t want half of those players!”
“I’d put the trust in Woodward & Solskjaer!
Former #MUFC midfield Darren Fletcher passionately defends Man Utd’s transfer policy pic.twitter.com/PVYcqSrjZj
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 18, 2020
True we don’t want or need more than half the players we are linked with and with that I have no problem. What all United supporters and myself want is to get the target Solkjaer is after and before we are too far behind the rest. We were after Reguilon, Gabriel, Uptemechano, Sancho, etc and so far we have got Van De Beek, a good signing but not the Right winger or Centre back Ole wants. I do trust Ole but I have never and will never trust Woodward or the Glazers