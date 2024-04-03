Former West Ham United manager Sam Allardyce has now revealed that he was close to signing Darren Fletcher for the Hammers.

However, he could not get the deal over the line and Fletcher ended up joining West Bromwich Albion. Speaking during a podcast with former Premier League manager Tony Pulis, Allardyce has revealed that Karren Brady rejected the opportunity to bring the player to West Ham.

“Karren Brady rejected him at West Ham. We spoke about that do you remember? You wanted him at Stoke and I wanted him at West Ham based on Fergie, he said Sam you have to take him, he’s unbelievable,” Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast.

Fletcher was a proven performer in the Premier League and he was a part of the squad at Manchester United that won multiple trophies. Fletcher won the UEFA Champions League with Manchester United as well.

Darren Fletcher would have improved West Ham

There is no doubt that he could have been a useful player for West Ham, and the Hammers would have benefited from his quality, experience and winning mentality. Fletcher ended up joining West Brom after the field moved to West Ham and he did quite well for the Baggies.

Allardyce will have certainly been disappointed to have missed out on an experienced midfielder like Fletcher.

The Manchester United star would have been the ideal fit for his style of play. Fletcher was a hard-working midfielder with the no-nonsense approach and he would have thrived under Allardyce at the London club.