‘Moyes has got credit in the bank’ – Pundit names Premier League side that would hire beleaguered West Ham boss

It’s not been the greatest of seasons for West Ham United with the Hammers still in the relegation dogfight and David Moyes clinging onto his job for dear life.

The east Londoners have flattered to deceive in the English top-flight this season, with their domestic form contrasting sharply with the way in which they’ve approached the Europa Conference League, a competition in which they’ve won 10 and drawn one of their 11 games so far.

It has to be their European sojourn which has convinced Clinton Morrison that Moyes still has something to offer because it can’t be the dour, defensively-minded fare that they’ve been serving up in the Premier League.

“I think David Moyes has got credit in the bank,” Morrison told Darren Fletcher and Kevin Nolan on the Friday Football Special on BBC Five Live.

“They overachieved last season. They could have gone on and won that Europa League.

“I think the job David Moyes has done there, with his coaching staff, and I am not only saying it because Kev (Nolan) is here, but a brilliant job.

“Let me tell you, if there were clubs out there, if Leicester didn’t have a manager now and David Moyes was available, then they would snap his right hand off, for sure.”

Though Morrison’s opinion should be as valid as any other, it’s a bit of a stretch to believe any club would move to hire Moyes immediately.

West Ham appear to have already made their mind up about their manager in any event. According to 90Min, the Hammers will dispense with his services at the end of the 2022/23 campaign whether or not they stay up.

Then, and only then, will we see just how much clubs like Leicester will be banging down his door to work with him.