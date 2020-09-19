With a fortnight or so left of the summer transfer window, Man United don’t have long to be able to secure the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

In his programme notes for the Crystal Palace game, United’s chief executive, Ed Woodward, has dropped a big hint as to the club’s current position, and whether they’ll be able to afford an outlay that’s expected to be in excess of £100m.

‘Disruption from the pandemic is continuing to create huge economic pressure from the top to the bottom of the football pyramid,’ the programme notes read, cited by the Daily Mirror.

‘And while we are fortunate to be in a more resilient position than most clubs, we are not immune from impact.’

Whilst the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can’t be understated, it’s not the sort of news that will be music to the ears of United’s supporters.

The signing of Donny van de Beek notwithstanding, the Red Devils have been quiet in the summer market, and that has to be a source of frustration for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian is perhaps two or three players short of having a squad capable of challenging for honours, and after a wonderful second half of 2019/20, the need to improve upon those results is acknowledged.