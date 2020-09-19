Video: Jadon Sancho’s brilliant assist for Dortmund shows why he might want to avoid Man United transfer

While there’s been plenty of talk about Man United signing players, you can guarantee that their performance today is only going to make it harder to do anything in the transfer market.

Club’s will smell their desperation and demand higher prices, while players will look at things and wonder why they would even want to make the move.

Talksport were one of the latest outlets to link Jadon Sancho with a move to Man United today, but when you look at this goal from Dortmund’s game you would forgive him for wanting to stay put:

Jadon Sancho must be itching to get that flight to Manchester pic.twitter.com/7k8BjVwIeL — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) September 19, 2020

He’s currently playing in an exciting team who play good football and this attack is a perfect example. He’s got space to run into, he’s got teammates who are doing all they can to join the attack and he’s got a deadly striker who will finish that chance.

At Man United he would have a midfield who would drop deep and demand the ball be played to feet, strikers who would rather drift wide than get into the box and he’ll probably have ten players camped between him and the goal as well.

He might make more money if he moves, but you can see why he would enjoy his football more if he stays.