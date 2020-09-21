Menu

Video: Jimenez gives Wolves hope with late goal against Man City

Manchester City Wolverhampton Wanderers
With just over 10 minutes to go, Raul Jimenez gave Wolverhampton Wanderers some late hope against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side had eased into a 2-0 lead after a dominant first-half, but the tables were very definitely turned in the second.

The hosts had seen at least three chances go begging before Jimenez finally found the net with a powerful header.

It gave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side the impetus to keep on the front foot and see if they could grab a second to earn a share of the spoils.

