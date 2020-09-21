With just over 10 minutes to go, Raul Jimenez gave Wolverhampton Wanderers some late hope against Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side had eased into a 2-0 lead after a dominant first-half, but the tables were very definitely turned in the second.

The hosts had seen at least three chances go begging before Jimenez finally found the net with a powerful header.

It gave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side the impetus to keep on the front foot and see if they could grab a second to earn a share of the spoils.

